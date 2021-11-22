Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin makes BIG statement about CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated their IPL 2021 title win in a grand style on Saturday (November 20) in Chennai and the event was attended by several known names from the world of business and politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the grand celebration and said that he came to attend the function as a fan of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and not as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin added that even his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi was also a huge fan of Dhoni. It may be recalled that Karunanidhi passed away in 2018.

“Although N Srinivasan called me as the Chief Minister, I came as a fan of Dhoni and even my father Karunanidhi was a fan of Dhoni. His state is Jharkhand but he is now like a loveable boy of Tamil Nadu. He is always cool and knows how to deal with difficult times,” said MK Stalin.

“He is a great captain and good at leading the team. I hereby congratulate him and the entire franchise of CSK on winning this year’s IPL. We really wish to see Dhoni playing for CSK for many more seasons,” he added.

CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final to win their fourth IPL title. CSK is owned by India Cements which is headed by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan.

Dhoni also addressed the event and said that he has always ‘planned his cricket’. The former India captain remarked that he wants to end his T20 career in the Chennai itself. “I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in next five years’ time, we don’t really know,” Dhoni said.