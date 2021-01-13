Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Md Azharuddeen hits 37-ball 100 as Kerala beat Mumbai

In a sensational run-chase in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen hit a 37-ball century on Wednesday (January 13) to help his side register an epic win against Mumbai. Azharuddeen's blitzkrieg helped Kerala surpass 197-run target inside 16 overs.

Azharuddeen finished the match unbeaten on 137 from 54 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and eleven sixes. His effort helped Kerala register a thumping eight-wicket win over Mumbai.

in 37 balls! Sensational stuff this is from Mohammed Azharuddeen. What a knock this has been from the Kerala opener! #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Follow the match https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/Nrh88uOOFU January 13, 2021

With this feat, Azharuddeen became the first player from Kerala to hit a ton in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He now holds the record of second-fastest century in this tournament. Rishabh Pant's 32-ball hundred is the quickest.

Kerala won the toss and asked Mumbai to bat first. For Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Aditya Tare added 88 in the first ten overs. Important contributions from team skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and others helped Mumbai post a gigantic 196/7 after 20 overs. For Kerala Jalaj Saxena and KM Asif claimed three wickets each, while MD Nidheesh got one wicket.

Replying to Mumbai's 196, Kerala opener Robin Uthappa and Azharuddeen started perfectly. Uthappa and Azharuddeen added 129 runs for the first wicket, before Shams Mulani removed Uthappa in the 10th over. However, this failed to impact Azharuddeen's momentum as he continued to demolish Mumbai bowlers.