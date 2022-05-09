Sussex vs Middlesex: Watch every ball of Shaheen Afridi vs Cheteshwar Pujara in County Championships

Cheteshwar Pujara

After being dropped from the Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka, No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined the County Championship in England and has been continuing to perform brilliantly with the bat.

He in fact even powered his way to his fourth 100+ score of the season to finish at an unbeaten 170 runs in a Division Two game between Sussex and Middlesex at the Hove.

Pujara, who already has two double-hundreds to his name this season, recently took on Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Afridi. The bowler has been quite prolific for Middlesex in the ongoing County Championships so far.

Four hundreds in four matches

717 runs at an average of 143.40



Cheteshwar Pujara is having a dream season for @SussexCCC in County Championship Division Two pic.twitter.com/lY4SEy2snD — ICC (@ICC) May 8, 2022

However, Pujara played a brilliant upper-cut shot for a six off the left-arm pacer that has now gone VIRAL and even garnered immense praise from all quarters.

The video of the same has been shared on the Twitter handle of the County Championships. The video shows all the balls bowled to Pujara by Shaheen. They captioned it, "Make yourselves comfortable and watch every ball of Shaheen Afridi vs Cheteshwar Pujara."

WATCH:

Make yourselves comfortable and watch every ball of Shaheen Afridi Cheteshwar Pujara #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/E6uVJopBQr May 7, 2022

Talking about Pujara's form, he started the season scoring a double hundred (201*) vs Derbyshire. He later registered a ton (109) against Worcestershire and followed it up with a double ton vs Durham.

With the current form Pujara is posing, it will be hard for BCCI and the selectors to keep him away from the game, especially when they face England for their pending fifth Test game.