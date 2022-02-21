Can Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane make India Test come back? Sunil Gavaskar explains

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were axed from the Indian Test team which will be playing their home series against Sri Lanka. Along with them were Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma as well, however, the two former batters are making sure to play in the Ranji Trophy to get back to the Indian squad.

However, former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar said he is not much surprised with the exclusion of Pujara and Rahane. He added that a little more runs in the South African series could have helped their cause.

While the Chetan Sharma-led selectors panel has still claimed that the doors are open for Rahane and Pujara owing to their form, Gavaskar has something else to say.

"It was expected. If in the three Tests in South Africa, one of them had hit a century or played an innings of 80-90 runs, then it would have been a different matter. Yes, Ajinkya Rahane played an attractive knock. But apart from that, there weren’t enough runs from them when it was expected and when the team needed the runs," Gavaskar told India Today.

"They can return, why not? If they display very good form, score 200-250 in every Ranji Trophy match, then a return is definitely possible. But after this Test series, there is just a one-off Test in England and then after that, there is the T20 World Cup, so we will be in November and December (for the subsequent Test)," he added.

In the Ranji Trophy, Rahane has scored a first-class century against Saurashtra last week while Pujara came up with an aggressive 91, however, Gavaskar reckoned that the youngsters might grab on to their spots in the meantime and it will not be easy for a comeback. .

"So I think time will not be on their side because they will be in their mid-30s. If a chance has been given to youngsters in these two vacant spots — and if those youngsters take this opportunity by their hands — then it will be difficult for them (Pujara and Rahane) to return to the team," Gavaskar added.