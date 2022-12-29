'Stay in the crease': Mitchell Starc warns South Africa batter De Bruyn after he leaves crease early - WATCH

Image Source: Twitter

Australia is currently hosting a three-match Test series against South Africa. The Australians won the series opener in Brisbane in two days last week to take 1-0 up in the series, and they are on track to easily win the second game as well.

The second Test between the two all-star teams is underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Baggy Greens amassed 575 runs for the loss of eight wickets after dismissing the Proteas for 189 runs in the first innings. In response, they have struck out nine batters for 177 runs in 62.2 overs in the second inning.

During the fourth day of play at the legendary MCG for the Pat Cummins-led side, Mitchell Starc halted briefly to advise South African batter Theunis de Bruyn against leaving the crease at the non-striker's end.

The incident happened during South Africa's second innings' 19th over, when Starc was bowling his 10th over from one end. After his third delivery, he advised South Africa's No. 3 batsman, De Bruyn, to keep inside the crease and gave him some advice. He was overheard saying, "Stay in the crease. It's not that difficult. The crease is there for a purpose, dude! "

If the batsman leaves the crease before the ball is delivered, the bowler is entitled to dismiss him at the non-striker's end. Previously known as "mankad," this manner of dismissal is now termed as "run out" following an ICC rule change earlier this year.

This is the second time in the last few months that Starc has warned an opposing batter to stay inside his batting crease. Starc had already warned England captain Jos Buttler. This happened during the third T20I between Australia and England at Canberra's Manuka Oval in October. Starc was irritated when England captain Jos Buttler left his crease early. He cautioned him to keep inside the line or he'd be ran out.

