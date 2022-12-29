Search icon
'Not a fixer like you': Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa slams Danish Kaneria for taking a dig at Shahid Afridi

Afridi, who is part of the PCB’s newly-appointed management committee, was named as the chief of the interim selection committee last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Shahid Afridi took over as Pakistan's chief selector recently

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has undergone significant reforms. Ramiz Raja was sacked following the home series defeat against England, and the selection committee led by Mohammad Wasim was also sacked. Ramiz has been replaced as chairman of the PCB by Najam Sethi.

After regaining control of the PCB, Najam appointed Shahid Afridi as chief selector of the men's cricket team. Abdul Razzaq and Iftikhar Anjum Rao joined him.

"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities. We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans," Afridi said on his appointment as the chief selector.

Danish Kaneria poked fun at Afridi's appointment by sharing a picture of him biting the ball.

Afridi was suspended for two matches after tampering with the match ball during a T20I against Australia in 2010. Kaneria's post ridiculing Afridi went viral on social media, garnering over 3 million views.

His post was also seen by Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa, who appears to be a big cricket lover. The Pakistani star slammed Kaneria and labeled him a fixer. The former Pakistan spinner has yet to reply to the actor.

Mohammad Rizwan was omitted from Pakistan's starting XI for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, the first game after Afridi's appointment. Sarfaraz Ahmed took over in his place. The former Pakistan captain scored 86 runs to help the home team post a total of 438 in the first innings.

