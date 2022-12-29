Suryakumar Yadav reveals his father's seven-word advice after becoming India's T20I vice captain

Suryakumar Yadav

The BCCI announced their squads for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With Rohit Sharma out due to a thumb injury, Hardik Pandya was named captain in the T20I format. However, the series will see the introduction of a new vice-captain, as the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Pandya's deputy for the three games.

Suryakumar Yadav is presently playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. After Day 2's play against Saurashtra, the right-hander spoke to a few reporters to express his initial response to being named vice-captain for the first time. He said that the news was conveyed to him by his father.

"I wasn't expecting it. Given my form in past one year, I can say that I have been rewarded. I feels nice and looking forwarded to it. I only came to know when I saw the list. Papa forwarded me the list because he is active on social media to see what's going on. He forwarded it to me directly. Then we talked," he said.

Along with the news, Suryakumar Yadav revealed a beautiful seven-word message he got from his father. "Not to take any pressure, enjoy your batting," he said.

SKY had a tremendous T20I season in 2022. In this calendar year, he has scored 1164 runs in the shortest format of the game, making him the first Indian and second overall batter to exceed the 1000 run milestone in T20Is.

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

