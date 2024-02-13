Twitter
Cricket

Star South Africa player with over 20000 runs, 1400 wickets, suffers cardiac arrest, he is now…

Former national team coach and South African cricket legend, Mike Procter, has suffered a cardiac incident while already being admitted in the ICU for ill health.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

A cricketing legend from South Africa, Mike Procter, known for scoring over 20,000 runs and taking more than 1,400 wickets, is facing a serious health challenge. The cricket community is deeply concerned as Procter, a respected former coach of the South Africa cricket team and a celebrated all-rounder, is currently in critical condition.

Following complications from surgery, he experienced a cardiac incident and has been in the ICU, fighting for his life since Monday, February 12, 2024. Fans and the cricket community have been expressing their sorrow and sending prayers to Procter and his family.

Procter's family, in a statement to AFP, shared that the 77-year-old cricket legend faced significant challenges during surgery at a hospital near Durban, leading to his admission to intensive care. This development has prompted an outpouring of support from the cricket fraternity, with many praying for his swift and complete recovery.

'Last week, Mike experienced a complication during routine surgery. While recovering in the ICU, he suffered a cardiac incident. He is currently in ICU working on his recovery. We would appreciate it if you kept him in your thoughts and prayers,' said Procter's family statement.

Mike Procter's illustrious cricket career, spanning from 1967 to 1970, included seven Test matches, with victories in six. Renowned for his exceptional bowling skill, Procter took 41 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.02, making a lasting impact on the sport.

Unfortunately, his international career was cut short in 1970 due to the international ban on South African cricket caused by the apartheid regime. Despite this setback, Procter's legacy continued in first-class and List-A cricket, compensating for the shorter span of his international career.

In 401 first-class matches, Procter amassed 21,936 runs at an average of 36.01, featuring a memorable 254-run innings for Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) against the Western Province in 1971. His career included 48 centuries and 109 half-centuries, solidifying his status as one of cricket's finest all-rounders.

Furthermore, with 1,417 first-class wickets at an impressive average of 19.53, Procter's bowling prowess was undeniable. He remains the sole player in South African history to achieve over 500 runs and 50 wickets in a single domestic season, showcasing his exceptional all-round capabilities.

Post his playing days, Procter continued to contribute to South African cricket as a coach, notably leading the team in the 1992 ODI World Cup, further enriching his legacy in the sport.

