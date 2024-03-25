Twitter
Cricket

Sri Lankan batter achieves historic feat in Test cricket, becomes first player in 147 years to...

The last match of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played in Chittagong starting March 30.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Sri Lankan cricketer Kamindu Mendis made history in Test cricket by becoming the first player to score two centuries in the same match while batting at No. 7 or below. This incredible achievement happened during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Mendis scored 102 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an impressive 164 runs in the second innings.

His teammate, Dhananjaya de Silva, also scored centuries in both innings, making them only the third pair in Test cricket history to achieve this feat after Greg Chappell-Ian Chappell from Australia and Misbah-ul-Haq-Azhar Ali from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's pacers started strongly, limiting Bangladesh to 47-5 at stumps, with 464 runs still needed for an unlikely win. Vishwa Fernando took 3 wickets for 13 runs, while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took one wicket each. Bangladesh struggled against Sri Lanka's bowlers, while de Silva and Mendis dominated the game, adding 202 runs in the first innings and 173 runs in the second.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke their partnership but finished with 4 wickets for 74 runs for Bangladesh. Mendis also had an outstanding performance, reaching his 150 with three sixes in an over, helping Sri Lanka's lead exceed 500 runs. Eventually, Sri Lanka's innings ended with Mendis being dismissed by Taijul Islam.

This victory continued Sri Lanka's dominance over Bangladesh in Test cricket, as they have never lost a Test series to them. The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.

