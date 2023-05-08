Search icon
Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup instead of Pakistan, PCB involvement under doubt

However, after the venue shift, Pakistan’s participation is doubtful and it won't surprise anyone if PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) withdraws its team from the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Asia Cup, which was earlier scheduled to happen in Pakistan, will now be shifted to Sri Lanka. Ever since BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah refused the Indian cricket team’s travel to Pakistan for the tournament, there was a discussion as to where this ICC event could be shifted? However an official decision for the tournament to be shifted to Sri Lanka is yet awaited.

Other Asian countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka themselves are backing the decision to move the Asia Cup from Pakistan to the island nation. However, after the venue shift, Pakistan’s participation is doubtful and it won't surprise anyone if PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) withdraws its team from the tournament.  

After BCCI’s refusal, Pakistan Cricket Board had also suggested a hybrid model, where they proposed to move India’s matches in Dubai and to host the rest of the tournament. This idea didn’t interest anyone and raised concern instead. September is the peak summer time in the United Arab Emirate and BCCI would not want to repeat what happened in the 2018 edition of Asia Cup. Therefore, Dubai also went off the table and keeping all these aspects in mind Sri Lanka will most probably be the ultimate venue for the Asia Cup.

When Dubai hosted the 2018 edition of Asia Cup in September Hardik Pandya broke down with a back injury. It was not the only time when players had a hard time in summer in Dubai. The same happened during the IPL in 2022 mainly with those matches that were held in the second half of summer.

 

 

