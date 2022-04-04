SRH vs LSG: Jason Holder makes his debut, Kane Williamson wins toss - Know playing XIs, changes

SRH vs LSG: Kane Williamson has won the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad are gonna bowl first. Here are the playing XIs.

After losing their first match to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are hoping for better fortunes against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and he has elected to bowl first.

On the other hand, LSG skipper KL Rahul also said that he wanted to bowl first, but will have to bat first nonetheless. They have also made one change to their playing XI, Jason Holder makes his debut for the franchise while Dushmantha Chameera sits out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are unchanged and have named the same playing XI as in their previous game.

Here's how the two sides are lining up:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

More to follow...