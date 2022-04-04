SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Lucknow will 'easily' score 200+ if THIS batter shines

SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar has predicted Lucknow will easily score 200+ plus against Sunrisers Hyderbad, but there's a catch. Read on to know.

SRH vs LSG, for the very first time in the history of IPL, the two franchises will go head to head tonight at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper K.L Rahul has all the shots in his book and if he gets going till the 15-16th over, then LSG can easily post a 200-plus score on the board.

Gavaskar said that Rahul is not somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start, but if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can easily post more than 200 runs on the board.

"Rahul is not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise on KL Rahul

In their first match against Chennai Super Kings on April 1, Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock raised 99 for the opening wicket, which in the end proved a good platform for Evin Lewis (55 of 23), Deepak Hooda (13 off 8) and Ayush Badoni (19 of 9) to guide Lucknow Super Giants over the line for their maiden win in IPL.

Praising the stylish right-handed batsman, Gavaskar said Rahul can play the finisher's role for his team as well in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well," Gavaskar said.

Lucknow Super Giants have played two matches so far this season, while they lost the tournament opener to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT), they were able to register first points on the board after a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Currently, KL Rahul's team is in sixth place in the league standings, while Kane Williamson's SRH are at rock bottom after their heavy loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

With inputs from IANS