SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Lucknow will 'easily' score 200+ if THIS batter shines

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Lucknow will 'easily' score 200+ if THIS batter shines

SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar has predicted Lucknow will easily score 200+ plus against Sunrisers Hyderbad, but there's a catch. Read on to know.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SRH vs LSG, for the very first time in the history of IPL, the two franchises will go head to head tonight at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper K.L Rahul has all the shots in his book and if he gets going till the 15-16th over, then LSG can easily post a 200-plus score on the board.

Gavaskar said that Rahul is not somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start, but if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can easily post more than 200 runs on the board.

READ| IPL 2022: From Ayush Badoni to Tilak Varma - Top 5 breakout stars of this season

"Rahul is not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

SRH vs LSG: Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise on KL Rahul

In their first match against Chennai Super Kings on April 1, Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock raised 99 for the opening wicket, which in the end proved a good platform for Evin Lewis (55 of 23), Deepak Hooda (13 off 8) and Ayush Badoni (19 of 9) to guide Lucknow Super Giants over the line for their maiden win in IPL.

Praising the stylish right-handed batsman, Gavaskar said Rahul can play the finisher's role for his team as well in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

READ| SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow super Kings match in IPL 2022

"Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well," Gavaskar said.

Lucknow Super Giants have played two matches so far this season, while they lost the tournament opener to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT), they were able to register first points on the board after a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Currently, KL Rahul's team is in sixth place in the league standings, while Kane Williamson's SRH are at rock bottom after their heavy loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR). 

With inputs from IANS

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE