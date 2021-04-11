SRH vs KKR, Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin their journey at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk, Chennai).

While SRH have won one IPL trophy in the 2016 edition, KKR, on the other hand, have won two IPL trophies in the 2012 and 2014 editions.

In the IPL 2020 season, SRH were the third-best team and reached Qualifier 2 while0 KKR finished as the fifth-best team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai weather forecast

According to the weather forecast, the sky would be clear for most of the day. There is around 13% rain threat in the day and this percentage will move to 19 in the night.

Though it is not a big threat to the match, cricket fans will like to see a full match without any interruption. The temperature of the day can be around between 32°C and 27°C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Just as the inaugural encounter of IPL 2021, the Chennai track is not a complete bowling-friendly surface. It has enough purchase for the batsmen as well. They need to take their time to find their footing on the track.

Though this venue had the first innings average of around 144 in the IPL 2019, batsmen and spinners enjoyed this T20 venue.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Karun Nair, Eoin Morgan (F), Nitish Rana, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Tim Seifert (F), Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Ben Cutting (F), Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine (F), Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Vaibhav Arora, Pat Cummins (F), Lockie Ferguson (F), Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.