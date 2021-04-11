Headlines

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live streaming, match timings IST for SRH vs KKR and all you need to know

Match 3 of the IPL will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2021, 12:46 PM IST

The action shifts back to Chennai as Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Kolkata franchise hasn't had a good IPL campaign for a couple of years now as in both 2019 and 2020, they failed to make it to the playoffs. However, a new change is expected as they will play full-fledged under the ICC Cricket World Cup-winning captain Morgan from the very beginning.

As for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they had made it to the playoffs last season but couldn't make it to the finals. Hyderabad's team was already a pretty solid unit, so now with the new additions, they have simply added more depth, and will surely not replace any first-team player.

Here are all the details for Match 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

When will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start? 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

The venue of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?    

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match? 

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh.

