Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Arsenal travel to Southampton for their Premier League 2019-20 clash.

Southampton, in their last outing, defeated Norwich City 3-0 while Arsenal, on the other hand, were handed disappointment by Brighton 2-1.

When and where to watch Southampton vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match being played?

The Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on June 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What time does the Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Southampton vs Arsenal match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Southampton vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Southampton vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Southampton vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Southampton: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang