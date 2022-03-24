ICC Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa second team to enter semi finals

South Africa became the second team to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals after Thursday's group match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain. South African team was 61 for 4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off due to rain, with both teams receiving a point.

South Africa now has nine points and will finish second in the round-robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left. West Indies are third with seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India is fourth with six points and a game still to play.

It will be interesting to see that which 2 teams qualify for the last 2 semi-final berths as there is India, West Indies, England, and New Zealand still very much in contention to qualify. The net run rate could also play an important role here as if few teams ended their round-robin stage on same points then they will go through on a better net run rate.

The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semis.