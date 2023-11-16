Headlines

'Sloppy Effort': Rohit Sharma’s self criticism despite India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final entry

After a commanding 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his side displayed a somewhat sloppy performance on the field.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

After a commanding 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his side displayed a somewhat sloppy performance on the field. As India stands on the brink of making history, with one more win securing the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma remains critical despite the team's impressive journey so far. If India emerges victorious in the final on Sunday, it will mark the third ODI Cricket World Cup title for the side.

Reflecting on the semi-final victory, Rohit Sharma praised the Kiwi batters, Daryl Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson, for their outstanding 181-run partnership. Mohammed Shami's remarkable seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century were standout moments in India's 70-run win over New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts, "I have played a lot of cricket here; any score on this ground, you cannot relax. Got to get the job done quickly and stay at it. We knew there would be pressure on us. We were very calm, even though we were a bit sloppy on the field. These things are bound to happen (the partnership between Mitchell and Kane) but glad we could get the job done."

Addressing the potential pressure if India had scored 30-40 runs less, Rohit remained uncertain, acknowledging the brilliance of Williamson and Mitchell's batting. He commended the calmness displayed by the team, emphasizing the importance of key moments and individual performances.

Rohit expressed satisfaction with the form of the top-order batsmen and praised the contributions of players like Iyer and Gill. Despite facing challenges like Gill's departure due to cramps, the team demonstrated resilience. Kohli's century and the collective effort of the bowlers, particularly Shami, were crucial in securing the victory.

Earlier in the day, India chose to bat first and posted an imposing total of 397/4 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start, while Kohli and Iyer's centuries solidified India's commanding position. In the chase, the Kiwis put up a fight, with Mitchell and Williamson's partnership causing some concerns. However, Shami's pivotal two-wicket over shifted the momentum, and India's bowlers excelled in the death overs to restrict New Zealand to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Despite the team's success, Mohammed Shami was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional bowling performance. As India prepares for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Rohit Sharma remains focused on ironing out the shortcomings and aiming for a flawless performance to clinch the coveted title once again.

