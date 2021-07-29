SL vs IND: Birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga takes two wickets in three balls, India in deep trouble

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan chose to bat first against Sri Lanka in the series decider in the third T20I, however, it wasn't the start they were looking for. India started losing wickets from the first over itself and it seemed like the downfall didn't stop as they kept losing wickets one after the other.

Dhawan was the first one to go himself as pacer Dushmantha Chameera got him caught in the slips after which it was the pads that the Sri Lankan spinners attacked.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis trapped Devdutt Padikkal on the pads in the fourth over and then it was all leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga show later on. The birthday boy first dismissed Sanju Samson with a leg-spinning ball LBW and a googly two balls later to trap Ruturaj Gaikwad and India were suddenly 25/4.

After which, Nitish Rana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rotated the strike and kept the scorecard ticking with singles and occasional twos but the extremely defensive approach cost them as Nitish Rana's front foot defensive on a slower ball got looped up in the air and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka took a diving catch off his own bowling with one hand to leave India in a precarious position.