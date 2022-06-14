SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Pallekele

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will be hoping to repeat his heroics from the 3rd T20I in ODIs as well

After producing heroics in the third and final T20I of the series against Australia, Sri Lanka avoided a whitewash and will be hoping to continue that momentum in the five-match ODI series, that begins on Tuesday.

While the Sri Lankan side will be boosted by the return of Dhanajaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal, especially as their batsmen struggled against Australia in the T20 series as well.

The visitors meanwhile have a host of injuries with Mitchell Marsh, Mitchel Starc, and Kane Richardson, all missing for Australia, the reigning T20 World Cup champs will have their work cut out.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia– 1st ODI in Pallekele

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (c), Pat Cummins

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Carey, David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (c), Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 2:00 PM IST on June 14 (Tuesday) and will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Sony Liv app.

Squads

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis