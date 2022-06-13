IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Visakhapatnam

India vs South Africa

Visakhapatnam will witness the third T20I match of the series between India and South Africa on the 14th of June.

The 2nd T20I of the series witnessed India posting a respectable total of 148 runs on the board, on the back of hefty contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Dinesh Karthik.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, the Proteas team chased down the score easily with Heinrich Klaasen’s terrific knock. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best performer in the bowling unit.

We can expect one change in the Indian playing XI from the previous game as The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh can come in place of Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI. On the other hand, the visitors can play with the same set of players, if Quinton de Kock has not recovered from a niggle.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – 3rd T20I in Visakhapatnam

IND vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Henrich Klassen

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Henrich Klassen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

QHenrich Klassen, Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, June 14. The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(C) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.