IND vs ZIM: Skipper KL Rahul's comeback knock ends at 1, netizens don't want him to open

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

Meet Kairan Qazi, went to college at 9, became engineer at 14, now works for world’s richest man as a…

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, other Fukrey 3 cast to organise 'F3 Summit' after G20 Summit's success, know details here

Meet woman who holds key role in Rs 26,300 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

Meet Kairan Qazi, went to college at 9, became engineer at 14, now works for world’s richest man as a…

Top 10 Indian batters with most ODI runs

Benefits of eating methi seeds (fenugreek seeds)

7 Habits that help you to stay happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, other Fukrey 3 cast to organise 'F3 Summit' after G20 Summit's success, know details here

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ZIM: Skipper KL Rahul's comeback knock ends at 1, netizens don't want him to open

The plan to promote himself up the order did not work for KL Rahul.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After not getting a chance to bat in the first ODI, skipper KL Rahul saw himself get promoted to the top order. This was needed as the batter needed batting practice ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

READ | 'We miss you King': Fans in Zimbabwe spotted with Virat Kohli placard during 2nd ODI

However, his comeback from injury saw the opening batter depart after scoring just a run. The plan to promote himself up the order did not work for Rahul. His wicket taken by Victor Nyauchi surely gave Zimbabwe some hope. 

However, fans were unhappy and asked the Karnataka lad to not open and come and play in the middle order instead.

Talking about the clash, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets while all the other bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda - took a wicket each.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

Viral! Shah Rukh Khan says Anirudh is like his own child now: 'I will miss you my son'

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: What will happen if it rains during IND vs PAK? Check weather forecast

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE