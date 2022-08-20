IND vs ZIM: Skipper KL Rahul's comeback knock ends at 1, netizens don't want him to open

The plan to promote himself up the order did not work for KL Rahul.

After not getting a chance to bat in the first ODI, skipper KL Rahul saw himself get promoted to the top order. This was needed as the batter needed batting practice ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

However, his comeback from injury saw the opening batter depart after scoring just a run. The plan to promote himself up the order did not work for Rahul. His wicket taken by Victor Nyauchi surely gave Zimbabwe some hope.

However, fans were unhappy and asked the Karnataka lad to not open and come and play in the middle order instead.

@klrahul pls do not open. You play better in the middle order. Kindly understand. #ZIMvIND — AMIT KHETAN (@amitkhetan2804) August 20, 2022

Worst captain kl rahul gone for 1#ZIMvIND — Raju Rajesh (@RajuRaj41319228) August 20, 2022

KL Rahul could've come one down instead promoting himself — (@hokiwinss) August 20, 2022

#BCCI you have seen why not start opening KL Rahul. Replace another bates man . And also T 20 is not favorite. — Chiranjan (@Chiranjan14) August 20, 2022

no place for orange cap chaser kl rahul in the opening slot..



points to nyauchi for showing kl his place. — Sivasish (@Sivasish8) August 20, 2022

If KL Rahul opens the batting, he deserves to get out early — Kaushik Jegadeesan (@kaushik0803) August 20, 2022

Talking about the clash, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 161 runs in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets while all the other bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda - took a wicket each.