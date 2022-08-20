Search icon
'We miss you King': Fans in Zimbabwe spotted with Virat Kohli placard during 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Despite the dip in form, despite not being part of the West Indies tour and now the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, the craze for Virat Kohli does not seem to die down.

During the 2nd ODI at Harare, fans in Zimbabwe were spotted with 'we miss you King' placard. On it was also written, "Kohli can be out of form, but not from my heart'.

It same had also taken place during the Windes tour. His presence on the field was missed by the crowd at the Queen’s Park Oval on July 24. A section of Indian fans in the stands was seen showing their support for the out-of-touch batter Virat Kohli via a poster.

On the poster, words like "Once a King, always a King' and 'Miss You' were seen written.

Talking about his return to cricket, he will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli in a statement released by Star Sports had said, "My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team".

