Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s old Instagram interactions go viral ahead of WTC final in London

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar (Photo - Twitter)

The IPL 2023 match strengthened the dating rumours of Gujarat Titans star player Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Now, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, it is rumoured that the two are holidaying together in London.

Sara Tendulkar reached London shortly after Shubman Gill travelled to the United Kingdom with Team India to play the WTC Final in The Oval, sparking dating rumours once again. In the midst of these claims, the alleged couple’s old Instagram chats have surfaced.

In one of the screenshots, Shubman Gill can be seen on an Instagram live session addressing his fans, when Sara Tendulkar joins the session and wishes him ‘Happy Birthday’ in the comments with utmost excitement.

In another screenshot of their old Instagram interactions, Shubman Gill posted a photo of himself exercising. One fan commented “amazing editing skills”, to which Sara Tendulkar wrote, “you think he did that himself?” giving rise to speculations that she helped out Gill with the photo.

In one of the Instagram posts by Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara commented “Congratulations”, after which the GT player said, “thanks a lot”. Hardik Pandya playfully teased the two saying “Most welcome from her”.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill sparked dating rumours last year when the two were seen on a coffee date together when the two of them were spotted at the same location. However, they have never openly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

They sparked dating rumours once again as Sara Tendulkar travelled to London recently, where Shubman Gill is present to play the WTC Final 2023. Many reports have claimed that the two are enjoying a holiday together ahead of the India vs Australia test match.

READ | India opener Shubman Gill may leave Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, here’s why