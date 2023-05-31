India opener Shubman Gill may leave Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, here’s why

India opener Shubman Gill may leave Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form since last year and he had played a key role in helping Gujarat Titans reach the final of recently concluded IPL 2023. It would not be wrong to say that Shubman Gill has now become an important part of Indian team in all formats of the game.

Shubman Gill walked away with Orange Cap in IPL 2023 as he was the top scorer in the tournament with 890 runs. Gill scored three centuries in IPL 2023 which speaks a lot about his form.

Shubman Gill is without doubt the future of Indian cricket, but some experts believe that Gill’s future is not very bright in Gujarat Titans (GT). In such a situation, Shubman Gill can decide to leave Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

Shubman Gill would like to captain an IPL team in 2024

Hardik Pandya, the current captain of Gujarat Titans, is just 29-year-old. So, if he continues to perform well as captain and all-rounder, Hardik Pandya can continue to be the skipper of GT for the next 7-8 years.

Shubman Gill is currently in an excellent form and he would be looking forward to see himself as the captain in IPL 2024. Two IPL franchises Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) do not have a regular captain, so Shubman Gill can either seek to become GT captain or decide to leave the franchise.

Shubman Gill can play for his home side Punjab Kings

It is a matter of great pride for any player to lead his home city/state team in IPL. In the IPL, Rohit Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians, while Hardik Pandya is with Gujarat. Before Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar has captained Mumbai Indians, while Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble have captained their home team Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sourav Ganguly has also captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.







