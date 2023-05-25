Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan unfollow each other on Instagram, fans speculate 'trouble in paradise'

Sara Ali Khan - Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans star batsman Shubman Gill and actor Sara Ali Khan have been embroiled in romance rumours for a while now. Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill never accepted their relationship or made it official, but they were often spotted together in public and travelling together in a plane. Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have also continually responded with cryptic answers in various interviews, hinting at their relationship status. However, now it seems like Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have called it quits.

Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have unfollowed each other on social media. As per reports, eagle-eyed fans first noticed this change and have since been speculating about what went wrong between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill.

Many have taken to social media to speculate about the trouble in paradise. This move by Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill has definitely raised eyebrows.

Shubman Gill was earlier romantically linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Multiple reports suggested that Shubman Gill left her for Sara Ali Khan, while some still believe that he is good friends with both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan.

Shubman Gill recently, on Instagram, also posted a "thirst trap" of himself. Fans have since been speculating if the post was to make his ex jealous.