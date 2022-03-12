Search icon
'Shreyas Iyer is the boss': Netizens react after batter's 92-run knock, share hilarious memes

Shreyas Iyer struck a 92-run knock off 98 deliveries against Sri Lanka, which left the netizens in a celebratory mood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 92 against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the day-night Test versus Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Iyer came out to bat when India were in a difficult spot as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli had already departed. 

In recent times, Iyer had been in sensational form, as he won the 'Man of the Series' in the T20I series against India's neighbours. 

The youngster continued his good run with the bat and scored 92 runs in 98 balls, including 10 boundaries and four huge sixes. While the track at M Chinnaswamy Stadium favoured the bowlers, offering them plenty of turn, which troubled the Indian batsmen a lot, Iyer was able to bring his A-game against Sri Lanka's spinners. 

The 27-year-old's brilliant display left netizens in awe. Despite the fact that Iyer missed his century by 8 runs, fans on Twitter were quick to laud the youngster for his contribution. 

Some other users shared hilarious memes after Iyer's blistering knock. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Shreyas Iyer's innings:

Iyer was dismissed and India's innings came to an end. Sri Lanka hence did a great job by being able to restrict India to a modest total after being blown away in the first Test. 

At the time of writing, the visitors had scored 2 runs without any loss after two overs.  

