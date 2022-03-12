IND vs SL 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock helps India score 252 on Day 1

Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock off 98 deliveries helped Team India reach a total of 252 before they were bundled over by Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the day-night Test between the two sides.

Rishabh Pant struck 39 off 26 balls, to compliment Iyer and both of them helped India to a comfortable total on a tricky surface that offered plenty of turn and swing to bowlers.

Sri Lanka did ever so well to come back into the series, after being blown away in the first game, they did the job by dismissing the Indian team on Day 1 itself.

Shreyas Iyer falls after making a brilliant 92 as India are all out for 252.#WTC23 | #INDvSL | https://t.co/z8k3qDsu6u pic.twitter.com/W3WqFRtt30 — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022

