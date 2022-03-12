Search icon
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock helps India score 252 on Day 1

After choosing to bat first against Sri Lanka, the Indian team folded for 252, with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring for the home side.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock off 98 deliveries helped Team India reach a total of 252 before they were bundled over by Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the day-night Test between the two sides. 

Rishabh Pant struck 39 off 26 balls, to compliment Iyer and both of them helped India to a comfortable total on a tricky surface that offered plenty of turn and swing to bowlers. 

Sri Lanka did ever so well to come back into the series, after being blown away in the first game, they did the job by dismissing the Indian team on Day 1 itself. 

More to follow...

