Shoaib Akhtar says he is in 'pain' after surgery, post emotional video for fans from hospital

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar underwent a knee operation in Melbourne, Australia. Sharing the news with his fans, he took to Instagram with an appeal to keep him in their prayers for a speedy recovery.

Akhtar said that he is in a lot of pain and needed his fans' prayer to get him through. He also hoped that this would be his last surgery. In the video he posted, Akhtar revealed that he has been in pain for the past 11 years, even after his retirement from international cricket.

"I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if he did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket," Akhtar said.

"But again, it was all worth it for Pakistan. Parks of bowling fast, this is what happens, you have to lose bones, but that’s ok, if I had to do it all over again, I will do it," he added.

The renowned bowler prior to his surgery also posted a video message in which he said, that he had undergone five surgical procedures of a similar nature.

The former cricketer runs a successful YouTube channel where he speaks about cricket matches and gives his analysis. He has on numerous occasions said that he wants to become a "bridge" between India and Pakistan.

He also regularly praised India for showering love on him and also lauded Shah Rukh Khan for taking care of him while he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).