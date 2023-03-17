Search icon
Shakib-Al-Hassan ‘kicked out’ by crowd after he hits a fan three times, watch viral video

Another video came out and went viral in no time where Shakib can be seen manhandled by a group of people while leaving from an event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladesh captain, has made it to the news several times due to his match winning performances but over the last few years, the all-rounder has been part of the headlines due to his bad temper. Shakib has been involved in numerous incidents of misbehavior involving teammates and umpires. The ace Bangladeshi cricketer has once again made it to the news due to his poor anger management but this time he was manhandled by his fans. According to a video that is doing rounds on social media platforms, Shakib Al-Hasan can be seen hitting a fan with his cap while surrounded by security guards during a promotional event. In the video Shakib was encircled by a huge crowd and while trying to make his way through them, the 35-year-old was seen hitting a fan three times with his cap.

 

Another video came out and went viral in no time where Shakib can be seen manhandled by a group of people while leaving from an event. Fans always try to get closer to their favorite celebrity to get a selfie with renowned personalities but at times it turns problematic for the celebs. Something similar happened with the Bangladeshi star, when someone from the crowd tried to pull his t-shirt from behind where he almost fell on the floor. However, this time Shakib didn’t lose his cool as he managed to escape the crowd as soon as he could.

 

 

Shakib and his anger issues is a never ending tale, even on the cricket field people have witnessed his aggression. A couple of years back Bangladeshi star was brutally trolled for kicking stumps during a match of Dhaka t20 Premier League. He was also seen getting into arguments with on field umpires a couple of times.

On the cricketing front, Shakib is one of the best allrounder in the world in both ODI and T20 format. As per the recent ICC ranking Bangladeshi Southpaw is the  no.1 all-rounder in limited overs format.

