India tour of Sri Lanka: Second T20I likely to be played on THIS date; Krunal Pandya separated from team

Sri Lanka vs India series which started off on the wrong foot due to COVID-19 cases in the Lankan camp has again been hit with the virus, but this time within the visiting team. Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested COVID-19 positive and the 2nd T20I was rescheduled.

The clash which was to be held on Tuesday (July 27) is likely to go ahead on Wednesday (July 28) after the entire Indian squad - barring Krunal Pandya - returned a negative result.

According to officials from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), they remain hopeful that the match, could be pulled off on Wednesday. "Hopefully the match could be played today," a top SLC official said according to Cricbuzz.

As for Krunal Pandya, he has been moved to another hotel. The Indian team members continue their stay at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Galle Street in Colombo.

"Yes, who have moved Krunal to an intermediate care hotel Mount Lavinia," SLC secretary Mohan de Silva confirmed.

Meanwhile, the negative test results of the rest of the Indian squad is said to have come past midnight on Tuesday.

These tests included those eight people who were in close contact with Krunal Pandya. It is, however, still unclear if the eight players will be allowed to play in today's game. All players have been asked to stay indoors and in isolation till further notice.

The remaining two T20Is will most likely be played on Wednesday and Thursday as announced. "We should know by afternoon about the fate of the game but there should not be any issues with the game," said a stakeholder, according to Cricbuzz.

As for the T20I series, India lead the three-match event 1-0 after winning the ODI leg 2-1.