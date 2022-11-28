Search icon
Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the internet, shares his Man of the Match Award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ruturaj Gaikwad showed a nice gesture as he shared the Man of the Match award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar who picked up a five-wicket haul.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares his MOM Award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad won the internet on Monday first with his sensational batting and later with his incredible gesture towards teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

After smashing an unbeaten 220-run knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh, Gaikwad won the match of the match award, helping Maharashtra win the tie by 58 runs and thus reach the semifinal of the tournament. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 220 runs in 159 balls, including 10 boundaries and a-record equaling 16 sixes, as Maharashtra scored 330-5 in their respective 50 overs. They would then go on to bowl out Uttar Pradesh for a total of 272 runs. 

READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes in 43-run over sends Twitter into meltdown, memes galore

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the pick of the lot among Maharashtra's bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul. After the match ended, Ruturaj was adjudged the Man of the Match, but showing his true class, the youngster asked the presenter to call upon Hangargekar, with whom he shared his award. 

The 25-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener won over the internet with his gesture, with fans lauding him for his class. 

READ| Riyan Parag smashes 174 in 116 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy, RR's Marvel-inspired tweet goes viral

Maharashtra qualified for the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, wherein they will face off against Assam. Riyan Parag also smashed 174 runs helping his side reach the semis, and it should be a cracking battle between the two teams and their two talismans. 

