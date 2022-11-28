Riyan Parag smashes 174 in 116 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy, RR's Marvel-inspired tweet goes viral

Riyan Parag smashed 174 in 116 balls to help Assam reach semis of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Rajasthan Royals shared a Marvel-inspired superhero-style congratulatory post for middle-order batsman Riyan Parag who smashed 174 runs in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Parag hit 174 in just 116 balls with 12 fours and 12 sixes in a 351-run chase in the quarter-finals, containing his red-hot streak for Assam.

Having reached the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time, Jammu and Kashmir set Assam a target of 351 runs, and it was Parag, came up top once again for his side, as he has done in this tournament in the past.

He has already scored two centuries and two fifties in the tournament before during the Group stage, and Parag continued to deliver when his needed him in the quarterfinal too.

Rajasthan Royals congratulated Parag for his incredible effort with a post, which showed the middle-order batsman taking avatars of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) superheroes, Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain America among many others.

how J&K bowlers saw Riyan today: pic.twitter.com/hsEJbjg7gt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 28, 2022

"how J&K bowlers saw Riyan today:" wrote Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, congratulating the youngster.

Parag helped Assam reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, and with his stunning form, he will be hoping to take his team all the way.

"Assam hai, aasaan nahi," wrote RR in a separate tweet for Riyan Parag, having retained him for the IPL 2023 auction, despite many questioning the call.

The inaugural IPL champs backed the youngster and his stellar form will certainly be a boost going forward for Rajasthan Royals. Apart from Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Saurashtra have also qualified for the semifinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.