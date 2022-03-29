RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Yesterday we saw a last-over finish and the first four games of the IPL 2022 have witnessed teams chasing down the target and winning the games.

Today, we will witness a clash between the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL vs the winners of IPL 2016 and that's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams will be led by the captains from the IPL 2021. Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals while Kane Williamson will be seen captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This game will be a cracking of an encounter with both the teams will be looking forward to start their IPL 2022 journey on a winning note. We will see many cricketing superstars in this game such as the likes of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Nicolas Pooran, and many others.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs SRH – IPL 2022

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Kane Williamson (C), Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasiddh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

RR vs SRH My Dream11 Playing XI

Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasiddh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on Monday, March 29, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi