Who is Ayush Badoni? The young batter who grabbed the attention of fans and critics

Ayush Badoni

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have surely made their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After losing their debut game to Gujarat Titans (GT), the side went on to win their second game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But one player, who has grabbed the attention of all fans and critics alike will be Ayush Badoni.

The young lad had helped his side the most, especially in the game against Gujarat. Lucknow was in real big trouble after they lost skipper KL Rahul, keeper Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey in quick succession and the side was looking like they could not even reach the 100-run mark.

However, in came experienced Deepak Hooda and along with him young gun Ayush Badoni who smashed 41 balls 54. The two 'literally' rescued the Lucknow side and took the team's total to 158 runs. Mohammed Shami rattled the batters in the Powerplay itself and LSG will surely be happy with the duo's partnership.

Even in the clash against Chennai, Badoni (19 not out in 9 balls) joined forces with Evin Lewis (55 not out) towards the end to help the Super Giants chase down a mammoth 211-run target.

So who is Ayush Badoni?

At the age of 22, Badoni was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh. The right-hander had reached his first IPL 50 by pulling a 146.9kmph Lockie Ferguson bouncer for a SIX.

The Delhi lad had first made headlines in 2018 when he smashed 52 off just 28 balls for India U19 in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. He has played as many as five domestic T20 games for Delhi in his short career and had made his T20 debut in January 2021.

"Badoni, I'd seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket," Lucknow skipper KL Rahul had said at the post-match presentation.

The young gun surely stood up for the team, especially in the absence of two key players, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, who are away due to national duty.