Rohit Sharma rubbishes reports of meeting Agarkar, Dravid for T20 World Cup selection, says 'everything is....'

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies starting on June 1st.

ndia's captain, Rohit Sharma, has refuted recent media reports alleging that he held a private discussion with selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. Sharma urges fans to disregard any speculation or rumors circulating in the media.

In a light-hearted manner, Sharma dismissed rumors suggesting that he and Virat Kohli would be opening the batting for India in the World Cup, set to commence on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Sharma playfully addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding team selection, quipping that Agarkar has been keeping busy by playing golf in Dubai, while Dravid has been dedicating his time to coaching his sons on a red soil pitch in Mumbai.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI (Cricket Club of India). That's about it," Rohit Sharma told Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in the latest episode of Club Praire Fire Podcast.

"We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," he added.

According to recent reports, it was revealed that Rohit Sharma had a meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid earlier in April to discuss various crucial selection matters. One of the key topics of discussion was the importance of Hardik Pandya consistently bowling in IPL 2024. Additionally, the reports suggested that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to open for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has been the standout performer in IPL 2024, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and carrying the weight of scoring runs for RCB. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma displayed his brilliance by scoring a century in MI's recent match against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Hardik Pandya has faced challenges in delivering consistent all-round performances, especially amidst the criticism surrounding his appointment as MI captain.

India is set to announce their T20 World Cup squad in the final week of April, as teams are mandated to submit their 15-member squads one month prior to the commencement of the tournament.

