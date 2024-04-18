Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company makes Rs 30000000 record, aims to reach new target of...

What is Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool which can make your lifestyle easy?

Meet son of sweeper, who used to check copies in coaching centre, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Rohit Sharma rubbishes reports of meeting Agarkar, Dravid for T20 World Cup selection, says 'everything is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool which can make your lifestyle easy?

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

7 superfoods to consume instead of multivitamins

World's most expensive fish costs Rs....

Players to score century and take hat-trick in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

This flop film with two stars pushed director into debt, protestors tore his clothes, vandalised his office, then he...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma rubbishes reports of meeting Agarkar, Dravid for T20 World Cup selection, says 'everything is....'

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies starting on June 1st.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ndia's captain, Rohit Sharma, has refuted recent media reports alleging that he held a private discussion with selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. Sharma urges fans to disregard any speculation or rumors circulating in the media.

In a light-hearted manner, Sharma dismissed rumors suggesting that he and Virat Kohli would be opening the batting for India in the World Cup, set to commence on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Sharma playfully addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding team selection, quipping that Agarkar has been keeping busy by playing golf in Dubai, while Dravid has been dedicating his time to coaching his sons on a red soil pitch in Mumbai.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI (Cricket Club of India). That's about it," Rohit Sharma told Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in the latest episode of Club Praire Fire Podcast.

"We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," he added.

According to recent reports, it was revealed that Rohit Sharma had a meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid earlier in April to discuss various crucial selection matters. One of the key topics of discussion was the importance of Hardik Pandya consistently bowling in IPL 2024. Additionally, the reports suggested that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to open for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has been the standout performer in IPL 2024, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and carrying the weight of scoring runs for RCB. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma displayed his brilliance by scoring a century in MI's recent match against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Hardik Pandya has faced challenges in delivering consistent all-round performances, especially amidst the criticism surrounding his appointment as MI captain.

India is set to announce their T20 World Cup squad in the final week of April, as teams are mandated to submit their 15-member squads one month prior to the commencement of the tournament.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Dhillon says Bollywood is more competitive today, reacts to nepotism debate: ‘You cannot say that…’ | Exclusive

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

This Swiss Alps wedding outshine Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's Jamnagar pre-wedding gala

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement