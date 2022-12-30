Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident caught on camera; CCTV footage shows how the vehicle crashed into divider

Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, was involved in a horrific accident early Friday morning when his car collided with a divider in Roorkee. According to the authorities, the batsman dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the Mercedes car and crash into the divider.

The CCTV footage of the collision has gone viral on social media, and it can be seen in the blurry video that Pant, who was driving the car, smashed into the divider before it caught fire.

Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/yvSKqb8VCT — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 30, 2022

See this Video of Rishabh's accident time,the Car is burning

Location is Nasan Village



Get well soon champ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/qv7aBc2Pev December 30, 2022

According to Ashok Kumar, the DGP of Uttarakhand Police, the cricketer was alone in the car and had to bust the glass to escape the flaming vehicle. Pant's car was involved in an accident in the Haridwar district between Manglaur and Narsan.

Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right over the left eye, a ligament tear in his knee, and abrasions on his back, according to Dr Sushil Nagar, who conducted the emergency treatment. Despite the fact that Pant's car caught fire, the initial X-rays show no fracture and no burns on his body.

He has been transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where more tests, including an MRI, will be performed to evaluate the extent of his injuries and the best course of treatment. Pant arrived at the hospital around 6 a.m

