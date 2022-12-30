Search icon
Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident caught on camera; CCTV footage shows how the vehicle crashed into divider

Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident caught on camera; CCTV footage shows how the vehicle crashed into divider
Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, was involved in a horrific accident early Friday morning when his car collided with a divider in Roorkee. According to the authorities, the batsman dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the Mercedes car and crash into the divider.

The CCTV footage of the collision has gone viral on social media, and it can be seen in the blurry video that Pant, who was driving the car, smashed into the divider before it caught fire.

According to Ashok Kumar, the DGP of Uttarakhand Police, the cricketer was alone in the car and had to bust the glass to escape the flaming vehicle. Pant's car was involved in an accident in the Haridwar district between Manglaur and Narsan.

Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right over the left eye, a ligament tear in his knee, and abrasions on his back, according to Dr Sushil Nagar, who conducted the emergency treatment. Despite the fact that Pant's car caught fire, the initial X-rays show no fracture and no burns on his body.

He has been transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where more tests, including an MRI, will be performed to evaluate the extent of his injuries and the best course of treatment. Pant arrived at the hospital around 6 a.m

