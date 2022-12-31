Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer likely to be airlifted to Delhi for plastic surgery, MRI of brain normal

Pant's car collided with the railing and caught fire.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was in stable condition following his plastic surgery, according to multiple reports that surfaced on December 30, 2022. Additionally, Rishabh Pant underwent MRI and brain scans, with normal results. For December 31, 2022, a few more scans were scheduled.

MRI scans of his ankle and knees will be performed on Saturday due to pain and swelling. The medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun also prescribed "above knee splintage" for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury. Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented," according to a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday night, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

As per the most recent developments, as reported by ANI, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) may take some drastic measures to safeguard Pant's wellbeing.

"A team from Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," said Shyam Sharma, Director of DDCA.

At the moment, Rishabh Pant is being monitored at Max Hospital Dehradun. His mother and friends also accompany him. The wicketkeeper-batsman was subject to a 48-hour observation period and was under regular surveillance by the Ortho and Neuro departments. He is currently being treated in the ICU, which is located on the second floor of the hospital.

The DDCA is now investigating the notion of airlifting the youngster if the circumstance calls for it. Pant was supposed to be sent to Delhi for more scans.

The BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

The Indian cricket board is in regular contact with Pant's family, and the medical team is in close contact with the doctors who are currently treating him.

Rishabh Pant suffered critical injuries on December 30, 2022, in a terrible car accident. Pant was traveling by car from Delhi to Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Pant is alleged to have fallen asleep just before he crashed his car into a barrier on NH 58 between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

The star cricketer was sent to Saksham Hospital following the unfortunate incident. After that, he was transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he had plastic surgery for facial injuries.

