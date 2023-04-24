Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral

Rinku Singh’s imitation of the star India cricketer Virat Kholi is being loved by fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral (Photo: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns)

Kolkata Knight Riders (RRK) player Rinku Singh became the talk of the town when he smashed 5 sixes in the last 5 balls to win an IPL match against Gujarat Titans. Rinku got a lot of accolades for his fierce performance. And now, a video of him is going viral on social media, and this is not from the field. Actually, the 25-year-old batter was on an Instagram live with Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill.

During the live chat, Gill asked Singh to replicate some of Virat Kohli’s gestures and batting style. Rinku’s imitation of the star India cricketer is being loved by fans all over social media. They also gave their feedback by commenting. Check out the video below:

The star KKR player will now be seen playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, April 26 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during the 36th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. 

READ | Why Cristiano Ronaldo banned girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties? Check Messi, Barcelona connection

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.