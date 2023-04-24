Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral (Photo: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns)

Kolkata Knight Riders (RRK) player Rinku Singh became the talk of the town when he smashed 5 sixes in the last 5 balls to win an IPL match against Gujarat Titans. Rinku got a lot of accolades for his fierce performance. And now, a video of him is going viral on social media, and this is not from the field. Actually, the 25-year-old batter was on an Instagram live with Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill.

During the live chat, Gill asked Singh to replicate some of Virat Kohli’s gestures and batting style. Rinku’s imitation of the star India cricketer is being loved by fans all over social media. They also gave their feedback by commenting. Check out the video below:

Rinku Singh imitating the batting style of King Kohli.



This is brilliant from Rinku. pic.twitter.com/d5qz8KDf3U April 24, 2023

The star KKR player will now be seen playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, April 26 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during the 36th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

READ | Why Cristiano Ronaldo banned girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties? Check Messi, Barcelona connection