'Right leader, efficient team': Sehwag, Jadeja and other Indian cricketers congratulate PM Narendra Modi and BJP

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: This year, elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form the government. Afternoon trends showed the ruling BJP leading in over 300 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes for 542 seats is underway. The seven-phased elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

While people across the nation and globe are busy congratulating BJP and PM Narendra Modi on the landslide win, many cricketers took to Twitter to wish the PM on his victory.

Even before Election Commission’s official announcement, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Parthiv Patel took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi and BJP, writing:

Other cricketers also followed and showered the PM with love:

India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/uQerPssTkH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2019

Modi ji’s astounding victory is not only the symbol of hope, stability, progress but also it’s a victory of Believers over non believers. Heartiest congratulations sir. Thank you for being a guiding force for all of us.@narendramodi — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2019

A glorious start to yet another innings. Congratulations on the clean victory, @narendramodi ji. — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 23, 2019

Congratulations to @BJP4India and Shri @narendramodi ji on a resounding victory. Sincerely hope that India prospers under your leadership in the next 5 years — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2019

Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

The Indian cricket team have currently flown to England to take part in the ICC Men's 2019 World Cup.