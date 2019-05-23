Trending#

'Right leader, efficient team': Sehwag, Jadeja and other Indian cricketers congratulate PM Narendra Modi and BJP

Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish BJP and PM Narendra Modi on their victory.


Virender Sehwag and Narendra Modi

, Virender Sehwag Twitter Handle and PTI

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:09 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: This year, elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form the government.  Afternoon trends showed the ruling BJP leading in over 300 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes for 542 seats is underway. The seven-phased elections ran through April 11 to May 19. 

While people across the nation and globe are busy congratulating BJP and PM Narendra Modi on the landslide win, many cricketers took to Twitter to wish the PM on his victory.

Even before Election Commission’s official announcement, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Parthiv Patel took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi and BJP, writing:

Other cricketers also followed and showered the PM with love:

The Indian cricket team have currently flown to England to take part in the ICC Men's 2019 World Cup.