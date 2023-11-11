Headlines

AUS vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

The post received significant criticism, but Virender Sehwag has now provided a justification for it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

The round-robin stage of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is nearing its end, with the Indian cricket team, Australia, and South Africa securing their spots in the semi-finals. New Zealand is highly likely to be the fourth team to join them. While Pakistan is not yet mathematically eliminated from the semi-final race, their chances of advancing are extremely slim due to the highly improbable equation they would need to overcome to defeat England. 

Taking this into consideration, Virender Sehwag, former opener of the Indian cricket team, playfully mocked the Pakistan team.

"Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home." he wrote on X.

The post received significant criticism, but Virender Sehwag has now provided a justification for it.

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011," Sehwag posted on X.

"And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch.  Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier.

"The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street.  Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi."

