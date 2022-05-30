Revealed: SRH pacer Umran Malik won THIS staggering sum through awards in IPL 2022

Umran Malik won a staggering INR 29 lakhs through prizes alone in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik's rise to the top has been a fairytale story for the youngster from Jammu and Kashmir. Having taken the IPL 2022 season by storm with his ability to consistently bowl above 150 clicks, Malik was rewarded by a maiden Indian call-up recently, as a reward for his heroics in IPL 2022.

While some of his performances were questionable, on certain days Umran Malik was simply unplayable, as he left the opposition in a tough spot through his pace. It was such a stellar campaign for Malik that he earned a staggering sum of INR 29 lakhs through prizes and awards alone in 14 games that he played.

The youngster bagged the 'Fastest delivery of the Match' award in all of the 14 games in which he played for SRH, thereby amassing a total of INR 14 lakhs via this segment.

Furthermore, every ball which notched Malik a prize of INR 1 lakh each per game, was bowled at over 150kmph, thus highlighting his demonic rise. He kept breaking his own records, until reaching a speed of 157kmph against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season, a record which Lockie Ferguson surpassed in the final, by clocking 157.3kmph.

The SRH sensation holds a unique record of winning at least one award in every game that he played during IPL 2022.

He won two 'Man of the Match' awards against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, thereby pursing a sum of INR 2 lakhs, Rs 1 lakh for each game. Against Punjab Kings, Malik registered figures of 4/28 in his four-over spell before going to better that tally against Gujarat Titans by bowling his personal best figures of 5/25.

In the aforementioned games versus PBKS and GT, Umran Malik also won the 'Game Changer of the Match' award, thus adding INR 1 lakh each from both games. Against Punjab Kings, he was also adjudged as the 'Most Valuable Player of the Match', which added Rs 1 lakh to his tally.

All of these rewards were followed by the big prize, as Malik pocketed the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award, and along with it, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, which took his overall tally to a mouth-watering INR 29 lakhs for the season.