‘Reunited’: KKR share then-and-now pic of skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Chandrakant Pandit

Photo: Twitter/@KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday shared a throwback then-and-now photo of their skipper Shreyas Iyer with new head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The pic shows that this won’t be the first time that decorated domestic circuit coach and former India player Pandit will coach the star batsman.

“Reunited,” wrote KKR on the IPL team’s official Twitter handle, celebrating with fans the reunion of skipper Shreyas with his ‘Chandu sir’.

For fans who are wondering when Pandit had earlier coached Iyer, the batsman first emerged on to the scene under the tutelage of the same coach. Iyer topped the run charts while playing for Mumbai in Pandit’s final season as their coach.

Chandrakant Pandit was brought in by the KKR to replace former head coach Brendon McCullim ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

The decorated Ranji coach is called the ‘Dronacharya of Indian Cricket’. He has won titles with Mumbai, Vidarbha and MP. However, he is untested in the IPL with this being his first stint in the mega bucks league.