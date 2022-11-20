'Remember me in your prayers': Shaheen Afridi's emotional post after Appendectomy surgery goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

On Sunday, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi took to social media to inform that he had undergone an appendectomy. Shaheen injured his knee earlier this month after landing awkwardly during the T20 World Cup final.

The pacer, however said he was feeling better following surgery and asked everyone to pray for him.

"Today I had an appendectomy, but I'm feeling much better. Please keep me in your prayers "Shaheen captioned a Twitter post.

Shaheen was given a two-week rehabilitation time after hurting his knee in the T20 World Cup final.

"Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Afridi had previously had a ligament damage in his right knee during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July, but had made the squad for the T20 tournament.

The latest surgery on Shaheen is a major setback for Pakistan, which is set to visit England in a three-match Test series in early December. Given his absence as a result of the current development, some cricket fans reacted to the pacer's Twitter post.

England's Barmy Army, a fan club for the England cricket team, made a comment, saying "Get well soon Shaheen, hopefully see you in Rawalpindi!"

"Stay blessed boy..Take care of yourself,you are an asset for pakistan cricket," wrote another fan.

Despite struggling in the group stage, Shaheen took 11 wickets for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament.

"Shaheen's return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff," the PCB said.

