'Ready to play anyone, anywhere': Babar Azam's sharp take on India-Pakistan rivalry

The upcoming clash between Pakistan and India at the new Ahmedabad Stadium is expected to be an intense and highly anticipated event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Pakistan is fully prepared to face any team at any venue in India during this year's World Cup, stated skipper Babar Azam on Thursday, as the team eagerly awaited government approval to participate in the tournament. 

Pakistan is scheduled to play against India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 132,000 spectators, on October 15th. This match will mark the first time the two teams meet on each other's home turf since 2012. As bitter political adversaries, Pakistan and India usually only encounter each other in international tournaments held at neutral venues. 

The most recent encounter took place during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. To formalize their participation in the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reached out to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the interior and foreign ministries, seeking their official permission.

Azam stated that he doesn't mind whom they play against or where the match takes place.

"I am thinking that we are going to play the World Cup -- not just against India," he told during a news conference on Thursday.

"We are not focusing on one team. There are nine other teams, so only if we beat them will we reach the final."

The upcoming clash between Pakistan and India at the new Ahmedabad Stadium is expected to be an intense and highly anticipated event, serving as one of the tournament's main highlights, commencing on October 5.

Despite Pakistan's objections, the International Cricket Council firmly stood by their decision to include the venue in the World Cup schedule, which was announced last month.

"As professionals we have to be ready," Azam said.

"Wherever there is cricket, wherever there are matches, we will go and play. We want to perform in every country."

In addition to Ahmedabad, Pakistan is also scheduled to play matches in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The World Cup will continue until November 19th.

Prior to that, Pakistan will embark on a tour to Sri Lanka this month for a two-Test series.

The inaugural Test match will commence in Galle on July 16, followed by the second Test in Colombo starting from July 24.

Moreover, Pakistan is set to participate in the highly anticipated six-nation Asia Cup, scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17.

Out of the thirteen matches in the tournament, the first four will be held in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will graciously host the remaining nine, including the grand finale.

