Ravindra Jadeja's birthday wish for the indispensable MS Dhoni breaks the internet

There have been rumors circulating about a possible rift between Dhoni and Jadeja, but the latest post from the all-rounder has put those speculations to rest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a remarkable fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, matching the record set by Mumbai Indians. CSK emerged victorious in the final against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, igniting nationwide celebrations.

While Dhoni undoubtedly played a crucial role in CSK's triumphant season, the contributions of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with both bat and ball were instrumental in CSK's achievement.

On the occasion of Dhoni's birthday, Jadeja took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his go-to man, sharing a special picture from the IPL 2023 final.

"My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow," Jadeja captioned a photo of Dhoni hugging him after the final.

Jadeja played a crucial role in the final match, scoring the winning runs for CSK in a thrilling showdown against the Gujarat Titans.

There have been rumors circulating about a possible rift between Dhoni and Jadeja, but the latest post from the all-rounder has put those speculations to rest.

Following the final, Jadeja dedicated his outstanding performance to Dhoni. He shared several photos of himself with the former India captain, capturing the moment when Dhoni lifted him in the air after his match-winning shot.

Currently, Jadeja is in the West Indies with the Indian team, preparing for the upcoming two-match Test series set to commence on July 12th.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is taking a well-deserved break from the game, enjoying his time away from the cricket field.

