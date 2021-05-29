Ravindra Jadeja reveals Team India's jersey for WTC final against New Zealand

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a sneak peek into the jersey the side will be donning for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting June 18 at Southampton. Team India's new kit sponsor MPL Sports has redesigned the 90s kits in shorter formats, and now has given the whites too, the 90s flavour.

Sharing on his all social media platforms, Ravindra Jadeja posted a selfie in the sweater of the jersey for the WTC final saying, "Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india." The sweater has the 90s stripes around the collar and neck and since it's an ICC tournament match, INDIA is written on the front with the 'ICC WTC Final 2021' written on one of the shoulders, while other sports the BCCI logo.

While Team India still remains in quarantine in Mumbai before they leave for the UK on June 2, their opponents New Zealand have started their practice ahead of the final and the two-match Test series against the hosts England, which will serve as ideal preparation for the Kiwis.

Team India are serving a 14-day hotel quarantine before they fly to England and serve another 10 days in isolation before they can get out only after June 12, just six days before the match starts at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where the New Zealand side is playing their intra-squad practice match.