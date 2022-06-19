Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Ravindra Jadeja channels inner 'Hanuman' ahead of India's 5th Test vs England, see pic

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja channelled his inner 'Hanuman' as he prepares to faceoff against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return to action soon, from a rib injury that he sustained while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. He has travelled with the Indian contingent that recently jetted off to England. 

Jadeja will be expected to make his comeback in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England from 2021, which will now take place in Edgbaston from July 1. The Men in Blue have already started their preparations for the fifth and final Test match of the series which India are leading 2-1. 

READ| IND vs SA 5th T20I: Rain to play spoilsport? Bengaluru weather has netizens fearing the worst

As the Indian contingent geared up to faceoff against the Three Lions, Ravindra Jadeja, during a recent gym session, channelled his inner 'Hanuman' as he shared a pic of himself on Instagram, along with Hanuman Chalisa playing in the backdrop. 

You can check out Ravindra Jadeja's Hanuman pose here:

The all-rounder will be inching to make his return to the cricket field, and Jadeja will have a lot to prove after an underwhelming IPL 2022 season. Just two days before the IPL's 15th edition kicked off, MS Dhoni dropped a big bombshell, announcing that he'd be stepping aside as CSK skipper with Jadeja instilled in his place. 

READ| Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba opens 101 Sukanya Samridhi accounts on daughter's birthday

However, under Jadeja, CSK had an underwhelming campaign and the Gujarat-born cricketer relinquished the captaincy midway through the season. 

MS Dhoni once again was handed the reins, and during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jadeja injured himself, while trying to take a diving catch. He will thus have a point a prove when he takes to the field against England. 

