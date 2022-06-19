Ravindra Jadeja channels inner 'Hanuman' ahead of India's 5th Test vs England, see pic

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja channelled his inner 'Hanuman' as he prepares to faceoff against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return to action soon, from a rib injury that he sustained while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. He has travelled with the Indian contingent that recently jetted off to England.

Jadeja will be expected to make his comeback in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England from 2021, which will now take place in Edgbaston from July 1. The Men in Blue have already started their preparations for the fifth and final Test match of the series which India are leading 2-1.

As the Indian contingent geared up to faceoff against the Three Lions, Ravindra Jadeja, during a recent gym session, channelled his inner 'Hanuman' as he shared a pic of himself on Instagram, along with Hanuman Chalisa playing in the backdrop.

You can check out Ravindra Jadeja's Hanuman pose here:

The all-rounder will be inching to make his return to the cricket field, and Jadeja will have a lot to prove after an underwhelming IPL 2022 season. Just two days before the IPL's 15th edition kicked off, MS Dhoni dropped a big bombshell, announcing that he'd be stepping aside as CSK skipper with Jadeja instilled in his place.

However, under Jadeja, CSK had an underwhelming campaign and the Gujarat-born cricketer relinquished the captaincy midway through the season.

MS Dhoni once again was handed the reins, and during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jadeja injured himself, while trying to take a diving catch. He will thus have a point a prove when he takes to the field against England.