IND vs SA 5th T20I: Rain to play spoilsport? Bengaluru weather has netizens fearing the worst

Ahead of the series decider between India and South Africa, fans on Twitter speculated whether rain could play spoilsport in the fifth T20I.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

After four games, India and South Africa are tied 2-2 in the five-match T20I series with the series decider scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Sunday. Temba Bavuma's South Africa got off to a fiery start in the series as they won two games back to back to send India on the brink of collapse. 

However, Rishabh Pant's side responded excellently and won the remaining two games in do-or-die situation to pull themselves level in the series and set up a mouth-watering fifth T20I which will decide who takes the trophy home. 

As both India and South Africa gear up to come face to face in the series decider, there could be a potential turn-off as fans on Twitter speculated that rain could play spoilsport in the fifth T20I. 

READ| India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch and Weather report in Bengaluru

According to the weather forecast in Bengaluru, there are 68% chances of precipitation during the game. Monsoon is beginning to take control in India and thus the match could indeed be affected by rain. 

Before the start of the match, many Indian fans flocked to Twitter and speculated how rain could play spoilsport during the match. While some users feared the worst, others were more optimistic, and some even tweeted that it could rain boundaries tonight courtesy of Dinesh Karthik!

Here are some of the best reactions:

READ| Happy Father’s Day 2022: From Dinesh Karthik to Yuvraj Singh, cricket's latest dads

While it remains to be seen whether rain affects the match or not, both India and South Africa will be hoping to give it their all in the series finale, having won two games each.

The Men in Blue were undoubtedly the better side in the last two matches, but the Proteas will be no pushovers, and they will hope that they find some lost rhythm ahead of a must-win game. 

