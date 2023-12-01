Headlines

Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta spotted watching their son Samit play in Cooch Behar Trophy

After the intense 2023 World Cup, Dravid is now relishing some much-needed quality time with his family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, along with his wife, Vijeta, were spotted attending a thrilling Cooch Behar Trophy match between Karnataka and Uttarakhand at the SNRW ground on Friday. The couple eagerly watched their son, Samit, showcase his skills while representing Karnataka.

After the intense 2023 World Cup, Dravid is now relishing some much-needed quality time with his family. In the interim, VVS Laxman has taken charge as the head coach for the ongoing home T20I series against Australia, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership.

Samit gained significant attention when he delivered a match-winning performance, scoring an impressive 150 runs in a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Under-14 tournament back in 2018. His exceptional skills on the field led to his selection to represent Karnataka in the prestigious 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. However, his performance in the tournament was not as memorable as he had hoped, as he only managed to score 122 runs from four innings, with a single half-century to his name.

One particular highlight was his outstanding knock of 87 runs off 95 balls against Mumbai, showcasing his talent and determination. Despite his remarkable effort, Karnataka fell short in their pursuit of a challenging target of 346 runs, losing the match by 46 runs. Samit's innings included ten boundaries. Additionally, he also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 59 runs in ten overs during the same match.

It is worth mentioning that Samit is not the only talented cricketer in his family. Anvay, the younger son of the legendary Rahul Dravid, is also a skilled cricketer and currently leads the U14 cricket team of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently extended Rahul Dravid's contract as the head coach of the Indian team. Dravid, a 50-year-old cricket legend, took on the role in 2021 following India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup that year. Despite his tenure lasting over two years, India's drought of major trophies since 2014 continued under his leadership.

During Dravid's tenure, India faced setbacks such as losing the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2022, as well as the finals of the 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup. However, the management was impressed by India's consistent performances across all three formats, which propelled them to the top of the rankings in each format.

READ| Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc among 1166 players register for IPL 2024 auction

