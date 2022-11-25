QAT vs SEN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for Qatar vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 18

Qatar Football Team

The World Cup hosts, Qatar will meet Senegal in a key Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium On Friday. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from opening-day setbacks. The Defeat for either of the team will almost end their LAST-16 Qualification hopes in the World Cup.

Qatar did not have the ideal start to the tournament as they lost to Ecuador in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The host nation would want to start on a fresh note as they take on Senegal in the second match of their World Cup campaign.

The Senegalese team had a decent game against Netherlands but costly errors from Edouard Mendy meant that the Dutch side had the last laugh. The African nation are missing their star forward Sadio Mane and would look to Ismaila Sarr to provide an attacking threat up front.

QAT vs SEN Dream11: Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dieng

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo

Midfielders: Gueye, N Mendy, Ndiaye, Hatem

Strikers: Ali, Afif, Diatta

Qatar vs Senegal Possible Staring XI:

Qatar: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A. Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K. Boudiaf, H. Ahmed; A. Afif, A. Ali

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, M Ndiaye, I Sarr, K. Diatta, B. Dia